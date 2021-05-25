Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez – May 25, 2021

The U.S. government on Tuesday downgraded Mexico’s aviation safety rating, an action barring Mexican carriers from adding new U.S. flights. A review of the Agencia Federal de Aviacion Civil identified several areas where Mexico does not meet the minimum international safety standards.

During the 2021 hurricane season, Puerto Vallarta has established up to 17 temporary shelters, with a capacity of 2 thousand, 8 hundred, 92 people. Each of the properties are distributed throughout the Vallarta area, from Las Palmas to Boca de Tomatlán. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, capacity has been reduced to one person for every 4 square meters.

So far in this election season, over 85 candidates have been assassinated by drug cartels and organized crime in Mexico. The country has a history of violence during elections, but this year’s season is one of the most violent in recent history. Elections in Mexico will be held on June 6. Organized crime in Mexico controls much of the local politics, seeking to keep candidates that allow them to operate in the country. Many cities in Mexico pay cartels with taxpayer money to maintain security and keep corrupt politicians in power.

