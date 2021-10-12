This video is exclusive content for PVDN Supporters. If you wish to gain access to PVDN exclusive content, join today! More details here (If you are currently a PVDN Supporter, you will receive the full video at 8 AM on October 12, 2021, in your exclusive PVDN Newsletter.)

The Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Puerto Vallarta turns 100 years old

The Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Puerto Vallarta started construction at the beginning of the 20th century as the first church in the city. In the beginning, it was a small chapel dedicated to the Virgin of Guadalupe, until Father Francisco Ayala arrived in the city in 1915, and suggested building a church dedicated to the original Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. The construction of the new church, to later be declared a parish, began on October 12, 1921, so today, we celebrate 100 years of the iconic landmark and first church built in Puerto Vallarta.

Tropical Storm Watch issued for Nayarit

A tropical storm watch was issued in Nayarit from San Blas to Sinaloa. Pamela is expected to strengthen on Tuesday and make landfall as a possible category three hurricane on Wednesday morning. The effects in Puerto Vallarta will be limited to light and moderate rains with high seas as Pamela passes Jalisco and takes aim for the coast of Sinaloa.

Superman’s son comes out as bisexual

It’s official. Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who has now taken on the role of Superman, has announced that he is bisexual, on International Coming Out Day. Superman Son by Kal-El is the next edition of the comic to be released in November, where Jon will explore a relationship with a male character. International Coming Out Day is celebrated each year on October 11 to encourage LGBTQ people to live their truth.

