This video is exclusive content for PVDN Supporters. If you wish to gain access to PVDN exclusive content, join today! More details here (If you are currently a PVDN Supporter, you will receive the full video at 8 AM on October 12, 2021, in your exclusive PVDN Newsletter.)
The Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Puerto Vallarta turns 100 years old
The Parish of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Puerto Vallarta started construction at the beginning of the 20th century as the first church in the city. In the beginning, it was a small chapel dedicated to the Virgin of Guadalupe, until Father Francisco Ayala arrived in the city in 1915, and suggested building a church dedicated to the original Basilica of Guadalupe in Mexico City. The construction of the new church, to later be declared a parish, began on October 12, 1921, so today, we celebrate 100 years of the iconic landmark and first church built in Puerto Vallarta.
Read the story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/parish-of-our-lady-of-guadalupe-in-puerto-vallarta-celebrates-100-years-on-october-12-2021/
Tropical Storm Watch issued for Nayarit
A tropical storm watch was issued in Nayarit from San Blas to Sinaloa. Pamela is expected to strengthen on Tuesday and make landfall as a possible category three hurricane on Wednesday morning. The effects in Puerto Vallarta will be limited to light and moderate rains with high seas as Pamela passes Jalisco and takes aim for the coast of Sinaloa.
Read the story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/mexico-issues-alert-for-tropical-storm-pamela-in-puerto-vallarta/
Superman’s son comes out as bisexual
It’s official. Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane, who has now taken on the role of Superman, has announced that he is bisexual, on International Coming Out Day. Superman Son by Kal-El is the next edition of the comic to be released in November, where Jon will explore a relationship with a male character. International Coming Out Day is celebrated each year on October 11 to encourage LGBTQ people to live their truth.
Read the story: https://www.vallartadaily.com/son-of-clark-kent-and-lois-lane-announces-he-is-bisexual-on-international-coming-out-day/
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter and exclusive content by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- United States sanctions cartel operator in Puerto Vallarta Today the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Mexican nationals Aldrin Miguel Jarquin Jarquin, Jose Jesus Jarquin Jarquin, Cesar Enrique Diaz De Leon Sauceda, and Fernando Zagal Anton pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act). These four individuals are members of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva…
- Tropical Storm Warning extended to Puerto Vallarta A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Escuinapa and south to Cabo Corrientes, including Puerto Vallarta, due to the passing of Tropical Storm Pamela. A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours. Tropical Storm Pamela is expected to strengthen to a category 1…
- A tropical storm watch has been issued for Nayarit, from San Blas and north to Sinaloa for ‘Pamela’ Mexican authorities warned on Sunday of the development of a tropical storm with the possibility of becoming a Category 1 hurricane during the course of Monday that will impact some states in the Mexican Pacific. Pamela presents sustained winds of 45 mph (75 km/h) and moves west-northwest at 30 km/hr. The tropical storm will generate…
- Two-year-old child from California dies after falling from ninth floor of Hyatt Ziva in Puerto Vallarta A two-year-old child was killed after falling from the ninth floor of the Hyatt Ziva, located in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, reported local security authorities, who acted as the first responders to the accident. The minor and his family are from California, his mother is from Russia, and the father was identified as James Carter. Guests…
- Canadian airlines return to the Puerto Vallarta airport Scheduled flights to the Puerto Vallarta-Riviera Nayarit region continue to increase thanks to the gradual reactivation of national and international airlines, operating more than 1,500 domestic and international flights during October 2021. According to Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), operator of the “Licenciado Gustavo Díaz Ordaz” International Airport, which provides service to Puerto Vallarta and…