Malecón Sales Slump Worries Puerto Vallarta Merchants

July 25, 2025
Puerto Vallarta News - Merchants on Puerto Vallarta’s famed waterfront strip have struggled to recover their usual summer vacation sales. Malecón sales slump has become the talk of vendors who rely on tourism for their livelihoods. This season has brought lower customer traffic than expected, leaving many stalls half empty…
