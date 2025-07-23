Join the Puerto Vallarta beach cleanup on Saturday, July 26

Join the Puerto Vallarta beach cleanup on Saturday, July 26

July 23, 2025
Puerto Vallarta News - The city is calling on residents and visitors to pick up a bag and help. The Puerto Vallarta beach cleanup will take place on Saturday, July 26, at 7:30 a.m. The meeting point is the Puerto Vallarta sign on the Malecón. Volunteers will head to Olas…
CONTINUE READING


Trending News on PVDN