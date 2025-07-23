Join the Puerto Vallarta beach cleanup on Saturday, July 26

Puerto Vallarta News - The city is calling on residents and visitors to pick up a bag and help. The Puerto Vallarta beach cleanup will take place on Saturday, July 26, at 7:30 a.m. The meeting point is the Puerto Vallarta sign on the Malecón. Volunteers will head to Olas…

Puerto Vallarta News - The city is calling on residents and visitors to pick up a bag and help. The Puerto Vallarta beach cleanup will take place on Saturday, July 26, at 7:30 a.m. The meeting point is the Puerto Vallarta sign on the Malecón. Volunteers will head to Olas Altas and Camarones, two beaches that need steady care as the season’s foot traffic rises.

31 campaigns and 147 tons removed

The effort is not starting from zero. City officials report 31 cleanups so far. More than 5,000 volunteers have shown up. The total haul tops 147 tons of waste. Those numbers show steady work and a community that understands the stakes. The program runs through the Municipal Commission for Clean and Certified Beaches, which is chaired by Councilman Christian Bravo Carbajal and backed by the “government of good” led by Mayor Luis Munguía.

Why the beaches need help

The oceans give us much of the oxygen we breathe. Trash on sand and in the surf breaks that balance. Plastic and other debris injure marine life and spoil the coast that draws jobs and joy to Puerto Vallarta. Keeping these shorelines clean protects local species and preserves a key economic engine. It also sends a message to visitors: this city values its natural assets and expects everyone to treat them with respect.

How to join Saturday’s effort

Show up ready to work. Wear comfortable clothes and a hat. Bring gloves, sunscreen, and water. City staff will guide groups and handle the collected waste. The goal is simple: leave Olas Altas and Camarones cleaner than they were at sunrise. Your hour on the sand helps reduce the load on municipal crews and keeps trash from washing back to sea.

Shared responsibility, lasting impact

Beach care is a daily task, not a once-a-year gesture. Officials stress that “taking care of our beaches is everyone’s responsibility.” That means packing out what you bring, speaking up when you see litter, and returning for future campaigns. Each bag of trash removed lowers the risk to turtles, fish, and birds. It also builds civic pride. The Puerto Vallarta beach cleanup on July 26 is another chance to prove that point with action.

