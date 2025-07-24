Puerto Vallarta Lineal Park Security

Push for Puerto Vallarta Lineal Park Security Grows

July 24, 2025
Puerto Vallarta News - Morena representative Yussara Canales took the floor of the Congress of Jalisco this week to demand action on Puerto Vallarta Lineal Park security. She spoke after multiple reports of attempted sexual abuse in the popular greenway. The park stretches along the Río Pitillal and draws families…
