Push for Puerto Vallarta Lineal Park Security Grows

Puerto Vallarta News - Morena representative Yussara Canales took the floor of the Congress of Jalisco this week to demand action on Puerto Vallarta Lineal Park security. She spoke after multiple reports of attempted sexual abuse in the popular greenway. The park stretches along the Río Pitillal and draws families and fitness enthusiasts.

Canales recounted a recent attack on July 16. A young woman was walking her dog when a man tried to drag her into nearby bushes. The victim struggled and called for help. She broke free and ran toward a nearby nightclub. Valet staff then called municipal police.

History of attacks at Lineal Park

A local outlet noted a similar June 2023 incident. In that case, a man chased a woman on her bicycle. No arrest followed and no extra patrols were added.

“A few days ago, a young woman was attacked in the Fluvial Vallarta Lineal Park,” Canales said. “This isn’t the first time. It reflects institutional neglect that puts lives at risk. How many more attacks must it take for authorities to react?” She urged the mayor to step up presence and patrols.

Canales presented a legislative agreement to address the risks. Yussara asked for strengthened surveillance, more frequent crime prevention patrols, and better lighting. She also called for a gender-sensitive prevention plan and support systems for victims.

The agreement demands clear steps. It asks the municipal government to install security cameras and emergency call stations. Additionally, it urges regular liaison between the police and local businesses to share safety updates. It also requires legislative monitoring to ensure measures are in place.

Local business owners along the park path welcomed the proposal. A gym owner said regular visitors have grown uneasy. “People stop coming after dusk,” she said. “They want light and guards. It’s their right to feel safe.”

Tourism impact

Tourism experts warn that safety fears can hurt the city’s image. The Lineal Park attracts runners, walkers, and cyclists. They come for its river views and shaded trails. A setback in safety risks fewer visitors and lower tourism revenue.

City officials have yet to respond formally to Canales’s proposal. A spokesman for the mayor’s office said they are reviewing security plans for all parks. He noted that police already patrol the area at night. He added that new measures could be announced soon.

For now, residents remain on alert. Women’s groups plan a solidarity walk on August 1. They will carry signs reading “Safety for All” and demand swift action. Canales pledged to follow up in Congress until her calls produce results.

The spotlight on Puerto Vallarta Lineal Park security highlights a broader debate on public safety in tourist zones. As summer crowds grow, so do concerns over poorly lit paths and limited patrols. For many, the park should be a place for calm and exercise. Instead, it has become a symbol of unmet promises.

Puerto Vallarta Lineal Park security

Canales’s push may force quick changes. Her agreement could become a law that sets security standards for all city parks. If adopted, it would make the park safer for pets, joggers, and families. It would show that public spaces deserve serious oversight.

The coming weeks will test the city’s will. Will officials act to protect park users? Can the measures stop assaults before they happen? For residents and visitors alike, the answer cannot come soon enough.

