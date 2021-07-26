Puerto Vallarta nominated for the Travvy Awards 2021

Puerto Vallarta continues to reap good news for the tourism industry, which is critical to the local economy.

Today, the good news is the Puerto Vallarta obtained three nominations in the seventh edition of the Travvy Awards, also known as the “Academy Awards” of the travel industry, which recognize the best of tourism worldwide.

The Travvy Awards nominate suppliers, destinations, attractions, airlines, among other sectors of the industry, which are selected by those who know them best: travel agents.

Experts in the travel industry proposed Puerto Vallarta to compete among the following categories: Best Culinary Destination in Mexico, Best Destination for Honeymoons in Mexico, and Best Tourism Office in Mexico.

Votes in all categories are available on the Travvy Awards website: http://vote.travvyawards.com/ and on November 10, 2021, the winners will be announced through a luxurious awards gala to be held at the Miami Convention Center.

VOTE FOR PUERTO VALLARTA HERE: http://vote.travvyawards.com/

Additionally, the prestigious Travvy award winners will be featured in Agent @ Home magazine and featured on TravelPulse.com.

Last year alone, around 130,000 votes were cast in more than 140 categories.

Puerto Vallarta has established itself as one of the most recognized tourist sites. In 2017 it obtained different awards at the Travvy Awards such as “Best Culinary Destination in Mexico”, “Best Destination City in Mexico” and “Best LGBT Destination” at an international level.

For 2019 the city achieved various distinctions such as the “Best Destination” by Apple Vacations, placing in 5th place in the “10 most important small cities in the world” by Readers Choice Awards, and the largest platform specialized in fishing trips FishingBooker ranked the port in second place on a list of seven destinations for fishing.

Likewise, the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) named the Puerto Vallarta Open competition as the “Best Challenger Tournament” of 2019 and the Global Traveler USA awarded the port as the “Best Leisure Destination 2020”.

Among the acknowledgments by the LGBTQ + community are those awarded by Gay Cities magazine with the “Fun in the Sun” award in 2018 and inclusion in the list of the “Best Gay Beaches in the World 2020” for Los Muertos, considered one of the most iconic in the destination.

The Vallarta Botanical Garden has also achieved great international recognition, placing itself on the list of “The 10 Best Gardens in North America Worthy of Being Visited 2019” by the Canadian Garden Council, and in 2021 it ranked fourth in the “Top 10 Botanical Gardens in North America” ​​contest, according to the USA Today poll.

