Puerto Vallarta officials warn of crocodile activity, pet owners urged to take safety precautions

Puerto Vallarta officials warn of crocodile activity in Pitillal River Linear Park during rainy season. Pet owners urged to take safety precautions.

The rainy season in Puerto Vallarta has triggered increased movement among local wildlife—particularly crocodiles—posing risks to residents and their pets. This week, Animal Welfare Puerto Vallarta issued a formal alert after a river crocodile was sighted near the Pitillal River Linear Park, a popular area for walking, jogging, and recreational activities.

The agency explained that crocodiles become more mobile during the rainy months as water levels rise. These conditions allow the reptiles to expand their territory in search of food or breeding grounds. While this is a natural behavior, it brings crocodiles closer to populated areas, raising concerns for public safety.

The warning specifically urges pet owners to exercise caution. “Although dogs are not part of their regular diet, crocodiles might hunt them if the opportunity arises,” the agency said. Residents are advised to keep dogs on a leash and away from the riverbank at all times. Passersby are also asked to prevent small animals from approaching the water’s edge.

Officials emphasized that the Pitillal River area is a natural habitat for crocodiles. As such, the animal reported in the park will not be removed. Instead, the community is asked to adapt its behavior to minimize risk.

In addition to avoiding the riverbank, residents are encouraged to stay away from the area during times of high crocodile activity, particularly at dawn and dusk. These hours are when crocodiles are most likely to be hunting or on the move.

The Pitillal River Linear Park, located in the northern part of the city, is a frequently visited green space used by locals and tourists alike. With this latest crocodile sighting, Animal Welfare Puerto Vallarta is reminding the public that the safety of pets is ultimately the responsibility of their owners.

Crocodiles are a protected species in Mexico under NOM-059-SEMARNAT, which prohibits the removal or harm of the animals. Authorities are asking for the public’s cooperation in respecting wildlife while taking necessary precautions to avoid dangerous encounters.

As the rainy season continues, the likelihood of more crocodile sightings remains elevated. Animal Welfare Puerto Vallarta will continue to monitor the area and urges anyone who spots a crocodile to report it to local authorities immediately, without attempting to approach or disturb the animal.