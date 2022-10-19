VACATION RENTALS

Puerto Vallarta plans to break the world record for “the largest catrina in the world” this Día de Muertos

October 18, 2022
Next week, Puerto Vallarta plans to erect the largest catrina in the world, measuring 25 meters, on the Malecon as part of the Day of the Dead celebrations this year.

“On the 27th [October] the catrina will be there and you can see it, in all this . . .

