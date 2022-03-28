Puerto Vallarta police kill man on Francisco Medina Asencio

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported that it’s investigating the events in which two police officers from the Puerto Vallarta Police Station shot and killed a man accused of assaulting a woman with a knife inside an Oxxo.
According to the agency, the events occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday evening inside the convenience store located on Boulevard Francisco Medina Asencio, in the neighborhood of Educación.
According to initial reports, the subject entered the store and threatened a woman who was inside and caused several injuries to her hands, for which the employees activated the panic button.
“Elements of the Municipal Police of Puerto Vallarta then went to the location in a matter of minutes asking the subject to leave the woman who was subdued, however, the alleged tried to injure the victim again, for which the elements activated their firearms shooting the aggressor,” said the State Prosecutor’s Office.
Due to what happened, elements of the Prosecutor’s Office attended the scene, as well as experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences, who began with the collection of evidence and begin an official investigation into the assault of the female victim and the discharge of a firearm by the police.
The two elements of the Municipal Police remained at the disposal of the Public Ministry during the investigation.
