Puerto Vallarta police fire shots as motorist avoids breathalyzer

A Puerto Vallarta policeman fired his weapon against a motorist who was trying to avoid a breathalyzer checkpoint.

The events took place in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, when a person traveling aboard a van attempted to avoid the breathalyzer check, in the vicinity of the Agustín Flores Contreras stadium.

In a video that circulates on social networks, on the night of Sunday, April 10, a person recorded from a public transport unit the moment in which the driver stopped his vehicle very close to the uniformed officer.

When the element of the Citizen Secretariat of Puerto Vallarta realized that the suspect was on the run, he fired his weapon at least three times.

So far there is no information if the person who tried to avoid the breathalyzer was arrested or was injured by the gunshots.

Municipal authorities have not given details of what happened last Sunday.

