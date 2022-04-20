Puerto Vallarta ranks first in the perception of security of all tourist destinations in Mexico

The municipality of Puerto Vallarta ranked first among the most peaceful tourist destinations in the country, having a percentage of perception of insecurity of just 26.4%, meaning more than three-quarters of people living in Puerto Vallarta feel safe in the city.
Puerto Vallarta was followed by Los Cabos (28.5%) and Mazatlán (40.4%), reveals the National Survey of Urban Public Security of the Inegi. In the previous survey, Vallarta was in second place (26.6%), below Los Cabos (20.2%). Percentages represent those who do not feel safe in their city.
At the state level and based on the Inegi survey, Vallarta is also in first place, with a wide margin compared to the second place, which belongs to Zapopan (60.6%). It is followed by Tlajomulco de Zúñiga (67.8%), San Pedro Tlaquepaque (68.9%), Tonalá (77%) and Guadalajara (87.1%).
At the national level, Puerto Vallarta was located in eighth place among the safest cities overall. The first place is San Pedro Garza García (only 11.7% of people feel unsafe).
For the population interviewed, they feel more insecure at ATMs located on public roads, on public transport, at the bank, and on the streets that they usually use.
The National Security Survey published the results on the population’s perception of security in March. In the national average, 66.2% of the population aged 18 and over considered that it is unsafe to live in their city.
The cities with the highest percentage of people who considered living in their city to be unsafe were: Fresnillo, Ciudad Obregón, Zacatecas, Cuautitlán Izcalli, and Irapuato, where practically nine out of 10 agreed to live in unsafe environments.
These results only measure the perception of the citizens without considering actual crime rates in each destination, therefore, this survey cannot be used to conclude the actual safety or insecurity of any location.
