Puerto Vallarta Ranks Sixth in Hotel Occupancy Nationally in 2023

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In the first ten months of 2023, Puerto Vallarta has secured its place among Mexico's top tourist destinations, ranking sixth in average hotel occupancy nationwide, according to data provided by the federal Ministry of Tourism, via DataTur. However, it's worth noting that the destination initially claimed the top spot in this category, sparking interest and competition in the tourism sector.

Hotel occupancy in the 70 monitored centers of Puerto Vallarta, from January to October 2023, reached an impressive 59.3%. This marks a notable increase of 3.4 percentage points when compared . . .

