Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is grappling with an unexpected and potentially perilous situation as three crocodiles have been spotted at the mouth of the Cuale River. This unusual presence has raised concerns among residents and tourists alike, prompting authorities to take action.
The presence of these saurians in an area where they had never been observed before has captured the attention of onlookers, but it has also sparked fears for public safety. These crocodiles are believed to have ventured away from their typical habitat due to territorial disputes in crocodile colonies, where an alpha male asserts . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.
Popular posts:
- High Levels of Feces Detected at Six Beaches in Mexico this Holiday Season Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a bid to ensure the safety of both national and international tourists during the holiday season, the Federal Commission for the Protection against Health Risks (Cofepris) recently conducted extensive analyses on water quality at various beaches across Mexico. The results of their investigation have been released, revealing a generally favorable…
- Three Crocodiles at the Mouth of the Cuale River and Popular Beach in Puerto Vallarta Raises Concerns Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is grappling with an unexpected and potentially perilous situation as three crocodiles have been spotted at the mouth of the Cuale River. This unusual presence has raised concerns among residents and tourists alike, prompting authorities to take action. The presence of these saurians in an area where they had…
- Puerto Vallarta Anticipates Full Hotel Occupancy for Year-End Holidays PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – The Puerto Vallarta Tourism Trust has projected that hotel occupancy in Puerto Vallarta is set to reach full capacity during the upcoming end-of-year holiday season. Luis Antonio Villaseñor Nolasco, the general director of the organization, shared this optimistic forecast, highlighting the city's popularity among travelers, particularly from the United States and…
- Alaska Airlines receives inaugural flight from Puerto Vallarta to Las Vegas Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Puerto Vallarta International Airport is rapidly increasing its international connectivity, with the latest addition being a new route to Las Vegas operated by Alaska Airlines. The Director of the Puerto Vallarta International Airport, Cryshtian Amador Lizardi, marked the inauguration of this new route as a significant milestone for the region.…
- Tragic Drowning Incident Claims Lives of Father and Son in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a heartbreaking turn of events, a vacation in Puerto Vallarta turned tragic for a father and son from Tlajomulco de Zúñiga, Mexico. Juan Manuel N, aged 36, and his 11-year-old son, Leonardo N, found themselves in a perilous situation when they were caught in a return tide, ultimately leading to…
- Puerto Vallarta Ranks Sixth in Hotel Occupancy Nationally in 2023 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In the first ten months of 2023, Puerto Vallarta has secured its place among Mexico's top tourist destinations, ranking sixth in average hotel occupancy nationwide, according to data provided by the federal Ministry of Tourism, via DataTur. However, it's worth noting that the destination initially claimed the top spot in this…
- First Christmas Parade 2023 Spreads Festive Joy in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - On Wednesday, December 13, 2023, the streets of Puerto Vallarta came alive with holiday cheer as hundreds of local families and tourists gathered to witness the First Christmas Parade of the year. Organized by the Vallartense Institute of Culture, the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development, and the Head of Municipal…
- Killing Local Culture in Puerto Vallarta: Digital Nomads Effect on Gentrification and Dispossession Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Behind the romanticized image of remote work with a beachside view lies a complex issue of gentrification and dispossession in Puerto Vallarta, according to research conducted by the Centro Universitario de la Costa (CUCosta). This phenomenon has gained prominence in the wake of the pandemic, and while there is currently no…
- The Marine Plan “Operation Lifesaving, Winter 2023” begins in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Secretary of the Navy, in collaboration with the XII Naval Zone, has announced the commencement of "Operation Lifesaver, Winter 2023" on Wednesday, December 13th. This operation is a crucial component of the Marina Plan, aiming to provide security and surveillance to ensure the safety of both domestic and international tourists…