Three Crocodiles at the Mouth of the Cuale River and Popular Beach in Puerto Vallarta Raises Concerns

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is grappling with an unexpected and potentially perilous situation as three crocodiles have been spotted at the mouth of the Cuale River. This unusual presence has raised concerns among residents and tourists alike, prompting authorities to take action.

The presence of these saurians in an area where they had never been observed before has captured the attention of onlookers, but it has also sparked fears for public safety. These crocodiles are believed to have ventured away from their typical habitat due to territorial disputes in crocodile colonies, where an alpha male asserts . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.