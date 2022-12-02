Puerto Vallarta ranks third worldwide in the top 10 global beach destinations that grew tourism in 2022

According to a list of tourist arrivals by air prepared by the firm specializing in data analytics, Forward Keys, and released at the World Travel and Tourism Council ( WTTC ) the Top Ten Global destinations with the highest growth include Puerto Vallarta and two other Mexican destinations.

San José del Cabo, in Baja California Sur, ranked second, with a growth of 22% compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Puerto Vallarta, in Jalisco, was in third place with an increase of 13%, compared to 2019. And Cancun, in Quintana Roo, was in sixth place, with a positive differential of 9% compared to three years ago.

It is then followed by Punta Cana, in the Dominican Republic, and San Salvador, in El Salvador.

This is significant because of the first six places, five are from destinations that correspond to Latin America and the Caribbean. The only exception is Anatolia, a beach located in Turkey, which took the top spot on the list with a growth of 66 percent.

“(It is) a testament to the success of open-door policies and the demand for sun and beaches,” the report says.

The Forward Keys 2022 balance defines four facts or events that marked the year in tourism. The Omicron variant of Covid-19, in the first two months of 2022. The beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine between March and June; airport chaos due to lack of staff, between June and November; and the World Cup in Qatar, which is impacting the last two months of the year.

The Middle East, along with Central America and the Caribbean are the most dynamic regions. The Asia Pacific region appears as the most complicated. It is influenced by the restrictions that China has imposed, although it is partially offset by the large number of people who have traveled to visit their relatives and friends in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

A few days ago, the head of the Ministry of Tourism in Mexico (Sectur), Miguel Torruco, reported that the employed population in the tourism sector in Mexico amounted to 4.5 million people in the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22), a figure that represents an increase of 1.2% compared to the previous year, equivalent to 55,317 more people employed.

Torruco Marqués mentioned that the calculation of Tourism Employment as of 3Q22 was made based on the new edition of the National Occupation and Employment Survey (ENOEN) of INEGI, and with the methodology approved by the Specialized Technical Committee of Economic Statistics of the Tourism Sector ( CTEEEST), made up of INEGI, the Ministry of Labor and Social Welfare (STPS), the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) and Sectur.

He called on citizens to purchase travel services through agencies and service providers duly registered in the National Tourism Registry (RNT). Since this, in addition to providing certainty in the purchase of tourist services, encourages formal employment and therefore the economic benefit in tourist destinations.

