Puerto Vallarta reaches new daily record of COVID-19 infections during third-wave

While Puerto Vallarta has been showing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases over the last two weeks, yesterday, the city recorded the highest number of daily infections since the beginning of third-wave with 389 new cases.

There have been a total of 17,425 infections and 640 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,363 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,435 cases in the seven days prior, for a decrease of 5% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta is still in the ‘red’ warning for COVID-19, which means a high risk of contagion.

Hospital Occupancy in Puerto Vallarta

Of the four public hospitals in Puerto Vallarta that report to the Federal Registry:

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital – 50% occupancy with no ventilators available.

Puerto Vallarta IMSS – 63% occupancy with 88% occupancy in ventilators.

Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital in Puerto Vallarta – 83% occupancy with no ventilators available.

ISSSTE has failed to report current occupance or ventilators available.

Nationally, the Ministry of Health (SSa), through a daily statement, reported that this Thursday, August 19, 850 deaths and 23,006 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country. This was the third-highest day for infections nationally since the beginning of the pandemic.

With these figures, 3,175,211 infections and 251,319 deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 were accumulated nationwide.

States with the highest number of reported cases since March 2020: Mexico City has reported 860,233; the State of Mexico 322,459; Nuevo Leon 165,135; Guanajuato 147,625; Jalisco 124,007; Tabasco 102,275; Puebla 100,527; Sonora 96,372; Veracruz 94,985; and San Luis Potosí has filed 82,996. The highest number of accumulated infections are concentrated in these 10 entities, with 66% of the total.

The federal agency asserted that, in the last week, infections increased by 4.4% throughout the Mexican Republic.

Likewise, it was reported that in the last five weeks there was an increase in the infections of people in the age range of 18 to 29 years, placing it as the group most prone to contracting the virus, followed by the sector of 30 to 39 years and those from 40 to 49 years old.

