Heatwave Triggers Ice Shortage and Surge in Water Sales in Puerto Vallarta

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The sweltering temperatures sweeping across a large part of the country has triggered a marked increase in demand for ice, resulting in supply difficulties in the metropolitan area of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, according to reports from consumers and suppliers.

María Cuevas, a local restaurateur, said, "There hasn't been a shortage yet, but it is more difficult for suppliers to keep us supplied."

The current heatwave, which has seen temperatures climb above 36 degrees and heat indices reach 40, has sent the demand for ice soaring.

