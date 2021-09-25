Puerto Vallarta recognized as one of the safest LGBTQ + destinations

Puerto Vallarta was recognized by Global Travel Industry News as one of the cities in the top 10 of the safest and most respectful destinations for the LGBTQ + community internationally.

The restrictions to travel have begun to decrease and tourists are beginning the search for new adventures, including the gay community, who also must take into account the security and legal problems in some destinations in the world, since homosexuality continues to be illegal in 69 countries.

To ensure that the LGBTQ + community feels safe and comfortable when traveling, experts from the tourism industry in the United States chose the 10 best gay-friendly cities to vacation, ranking the destinations through factors that comprise the safety index, incidences of discrimination, events for the community, bars and nightclubs, as well as gay-oriented hotels.

Puerto Vallarta won the title of the Friendliest City in the World thanks to its great spirit of welcome, warmth, and inclusion towards visitors from the LGBTQ + community.

Puerto Vallarta has received multiple awards from organizations and the media at an international level for being a gay-friendly, hospitable and inclusive destination, becoming a benchmark for community tourism, which has positioned itself through the Romantic Zone in the city or “gayborhood”, a trendy place that integrates more than 70 establishments such as gay-oriented hotels, restaurants, theaters, cabarets, art galleries, bars, boutiques, barber shops, spas, cafes, among others, designed to satisfy all expectations for the LGBTQ+ traveler.

Puerto Vallarta has an extensive range of activities for the community, highlighting the recent inauguration at the Los Mangos Public Library of the “Armario Arcoíris”, a selection of LGBTQ + literary works. In addition, for the fun of the community from November 17 to 22, the Brawny Bear Weekend 2021 will be held with international DJs in one of the most exclusive places, the Mantamar Beach Club.

Puerto Vallarta is a safe tourist destination for the gay community, as well as for all visitors who arrive, a premise that is reaffirmed with the recent National Survey of Urban Public Safety (ENSU) carried out by INEGI, where the city is positioned in the Top 10 of the safest places in Mexico.