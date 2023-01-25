Puerto Vallarta recognizes heroic action of policeman who saved tourist from drowning

Officer Alejandro Abarca Álvarez, a tourist area policeman, who on January 15 saved the life of a tourist from Guadalajara after being swept away by ocean currents, was recognized for his heroic actions.

The rescue was registered at around 5:00 pm at Camarones Beach next to the Rosita Hotel and according to the report of the Lifeguards when they were on prevention tours on Camarones Beach at the height of the Buenaventura Hotel, it was reported via radio about a person having difficulty getting out of the water on the beach of the Hotel Rosita.

Upon arrival at the scene, the lifeguard of the ZF-134 ATV observed fellow police officer Alejandro Abarca Álvarez getting out of the water together with two people and among the three of them supporting the victim. At that moment they were knocked down by the set of waves that had dragged the victim from the shore.

Observing the above, the lifeguard entered to extract them to a safe area. Once there, the evaluation was carried out, and since they did not require medical attention, they terminated the service, collecting the data of the affected person named Ernesto, 36, a visitor from Guadalajara Jalisco.

Alejandro Abarca, 37, who is originally from the state of Guerrero, loves swimming and boxing, said that when he was on a tour, he heard some people asking for help, since a man could not get out of the water.

At that time, the tide had started to rise and the surf was very strong, but officer Alejandro, without thinking, took off his belt, where he carries the weapon and the radio, and without further ado, he went to rescue the victim, who was being pulled further away from the shore.

With a lot of work, because he was wearing uniform clothes and boots, he took Ernesto and managed to get him out, being helped on the shore by his partner and by the area lifeguard.

They took the victim’s vital signs and seeing that it was just fatigue, they continued patrolling the area. He commented that the next time, he will try to take off his boots, to be able to swim better.

The recognition was given by Commissioner Rigoberto Flores Parra, accompanied by Councilor Sara Mosqueda Torres and Deputy Operations Director Carlos Humberto Arce Villaseñor, who reminded Officer Alejandro that he has two days off for good service, so he can take advantage of them.

With these actions, the Directorate of Citizen Security and Municipal Roads, of

Puerto Vallarta, endorses its commitment to ensuring that the streets, neighborhoods, and beaches of the city are kept safe, for the peace of mind of all its inhabitants.

