VACATION RENTALS

Americans are driving to Mexico to buy cheaper eggs, could cause shortage and higher prices for Mexicans if it continues

January 25, 2023
, ,

The wide difference in egg prices between the United States and Mexico causes American consumers to come to the border strip between the two countries to buy eggs and save $4 dollars, said the Agricultural Market Consulting Group (GCMA . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website