Puerto Vallarta records a 168% increase in cruise passenger arrivals so far this year

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta is recording an excellent start to the year in terms of tourism, not only because of the number of domestic and foreign tourists it receives by air or land, but also by sea, which is on the rise.

The Administration of the National Port System Puerto Vallarta, SA de CV announced that the port added more than 150,000 passengers in the 51 cruise ships that docked in Puerto Vallarta during the first two months of 2023.

It details that there were 32 arrivals in the month of January and 19 in February, while there were 90,138 and 60,287 cruise passengers, respectively, for a total of 150,425.

Regarding the arrival of cruise ships, the increase was 41.7 percent, since in the first two months of last year there were 36, while in passengers the increase was 168.6%, since the previous year there were 56,000. Gradually during the last year the average occupancy rate has increased in cruise ships arriving in Puerto Vallarta. “The figures are the result of the great work carried out by the tourist cruises in their quality service and customer satisfaction,” says ASIPONA Vallarta.

The month of March is still part of the high season of the international tourist cruise segment in Puerto Vallarta, which this year has 22 scheduled arrivals, of which there were 13 until yesterday, but today there is the double arrival of the Carnival Panorama and the Navigator of the Seas, and tomorrow there will be another double arrival with the Norwegian Bliss and the Zaandam.

Subscribe here for as low as .08 cents per day to access more content, and browse the site with fewer ads, all while supporting independent local news.

Trending news on PVDN