Puerto Vallarta records new high in COVID-19 infections for second day

On Friday, August 20, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded a new record of daily infections in the third wave with 460 new cases in the past 24-hours. There have been a total of 17,885 infections and 645 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. There has been a total of 1,535 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 1,366 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 12% compared to the previous seven-day period. This is the first increase in 7-day comparisons since August 3, 2021.

The Ministry of Health (SSa) updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) this Friday, indicating that 75% of Mexico is considered high risk or maximum risk for COVID-19 infection.

Through the official website, the Government of Mexico indicated that the country will be colored as follows:

In “red” (maximum risk of contagion) there will be 7 states, the same number as two weeks ago: Colima, Guerrero, Puebla, Hidalgo, Tabasco, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León.

On the contrary, in the color “green” (low risk) there is only Chiapas, which has maintained green status throughout much of 2021.

In “orange” (high risk) there will be 17 entities, two more than the last update: Sonora, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Nayarit, Jalisco, Aguascalientes, Michoacán, Querétaro, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Campeche and Quintana Roo.

While in “yellow” or moderate risk, there will be 7 states: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Sinaloa, Guanajuato and Yucatán.

The four elements evaluated to determine the color of the traffic light in each entity are the percentage of occupation of beds in intensive care, percentage of positive cases of coronavirus; the trend of occupied beds, and trend of positive cases; that is, the expected behavior based on the current numbers, and which is calculated by the National Council of Science and Technology ( Conacyt ).

The traffic light system used to be accompanied by protocols based on level of risk, however, now it functions only as a public awareness campaign of risks in each area.

Until this Friday, August 20, 3,197,108 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19) have been registered nationally in Mexico. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 252,080 deaths from the disease.

This represents that there was an increase of 23,642 infected in the last 24 hours, as well as 761 deaths on the national level.

