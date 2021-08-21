Second dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for people 18-29 years old will be available in Puerto Vallarta

From Monday, August 23 to Saturday, August 28, the Jalisco Health Secretariat will carry out the second dose of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine for people from 18 to 29 years of age in Puerto Vallarta.
The foregoing was announced by Jaime Álvarez Zayas, head of the Eighth Health Region, who highlighted that those people who received the first dose of Sinovac in Jul should attend to their second dose from August 23 to 28 at La Lija sports unit or the Naval Hospital.
Because 60 thousand doses will arrive, it is guaranteed for everyone who received the first dose. Remember that you can register at the following link: mivacuna.salud.gob.mx and you must bring your proof of first vaccination, your registration card, and identification.
In Jalisco, 47% of the population over 18 years old already has at least one dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus, which places the State with one of the lowest coverage rates in the country, according to the report by the Federal Health Secretariat.
This indicator places Jalisco in 27th place in the advancement of immunization, at levels similar to Tabasco, Michoacán, and Guerrero. It is just above Chiapas and Puebla, which are among the furthest behind with 37% and 35%, respectively.
Researcher Víctor González Romero stressed that the unvaccinated should be the main concern to slow down the current rebound in cases.
Through social networks, the Government of Jalisco regretted that the people of Jalisco snub the biologicals. Those who are not protected, he said, are the ones who have faced the worst difficulties today.
“The vast majority of those who are fighting for their lives in a hospital today did not want to be vaccinated. It is reality,” he said in his message and called for them to complete their vaccination schedule.
