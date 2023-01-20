VACATION RENTALS

Puerto Vallarta registers an 8% increase in insecurity compared to a year ago

January 20, 2023
At the end of last year, the percentage of the adult population that considered it unsafe to live in their locality registered an increase in 38 of the 90 cities, including Puerto Vallarta, according to the most recent survey by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi . . .

