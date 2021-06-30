Puerto Vallarta sees 30% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Puerto Vallarta’s interim mayor, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, announced a 30% increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the city over the past few weeks.

“We have had a rebound in hospitalization cases in an increase of 30% in recent weeks, we are making progress and it is necessary to continue respecting the healthy distance, continue to use face masks and continue to be careful since the issue has hit us hard and I think that if the measures are relaxed we will be paying the consequences,” Alvarado said during the city council meeting on Wednesday.

On May 27, the interim mayor announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time he said he was asymptomatic and that he would be continuing his duties as mayor from home.

Nationally, Mexico has seen a 15-18% increase in COVID-19 cases during each week of June, and on Tuesday they reported the highest single-day case count since March.

On Tuesday, Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, said that Mexico reported an increase of 12% in COVID-19 cases at the beginning of this week, compared to the previous one, and indicated that, according to the behavior of the epidemic, the week could close registering an increase of 15 to 18 percent nationally.

The official also announced that, thanks to vaccinations, the mortality figures have significantly reduced in the country.

“With vaccination, as anticipated, there has been a reduction in mortality (…) That figure has been reduced and this reduction is what today generates an important discrepancy: even when new cases increase, it does not increase substantially, or with the same speed and mortality.”, he assured.

