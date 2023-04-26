Puerto Vallarta Shine in the 2023 Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards Nominations

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, two of the most visited destinations in Jalisco, have recently been nominated for the 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards by Condé Nast Traveler in the cities category. These prestigious international awards honor the best places on the planet.

“It is a great source of pride that Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara once again position themselves as top travel destinations. However, this is not a surprise; both cities reflect the diversity, natural beauty, and historical wealth of Jalisco. Their nomination indicates that two of our finest destinations are on the right track, and that whether on the beach or in the city, Jalisco consistently offers travelers the best experiences in Mexico,” said Secretary of Tourism Vanessa Pérez Lamas.

Each year, the international company Condé Nast Traveler holds a global vote, allowing readers from all nations to select their favorite destinations for that year. Guadalajara, the capital city, and the North Coast beach region of Jalisco were chosen for their unique characteristics, including architecture, gastronomic scene, atmosphere, range of activities, and accommodations, among other factors.

Gustavo Staufert Buclon, Director of the Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau, commented, “We are delighted to receive this nomination for the 2023 Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards alongside Puerto Vallarta. It consolidates Guadalajara’s position as one of the most important cities in the global tourism sector and reaffirms that the Pearl Tapatia is a complete cosmopolitan city, offering traditional, sports, cultural, events, and industrial tourism. We invite everyone to vote for Guadalajara or Puerto Vallarta in the 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards.”

Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta are currently the most visited destinations in Jalisco for city and beach experiences, respectively. In recent years, they have become global symbols of innovation, creativity, and Mexican culture, thanks to icons such as mariachi, tequila, and birria.

“This nomination for the 2023 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards is great news for us. It recognizes the natural and cultural beauty of Puerto Vallarta and Guadalajara, as well as the excellent hospitality we offer our visitors. Puerto Vallarta is a world-class tourist destination and one of the most visited by travelers, thanks to its wide variety of accommodation options, tropical climate, dreamy beaches, outdoor activities, and vibrant nightlife,” said Luis Villaseñor, General Director of the Public Trust for the Promotion and Tourism Advertising of Puerto Vallarta.

Both cities are being recognized alongside some of the world’s best-positioned cities, such as Amsterdam, Madrid, Hamburg, Berlin, Cannes, Bruges, Brasilia, and Atlanta, to name a few. Additionally, Jalisco is one of only three Mexican states with two urban destinations nominated.

Voting will remain open until June 30 of this year through the web portal https://www.cntraveler.com/story/vote-readers-choice-awards, where the general public can vote for their favorite cities in the 18 existing categories. Voting to choose the winning city ends on June 30. In this edition of the contest, Mexico has 18 emblematic cities nominated, including Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.