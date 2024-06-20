Puerto Vallarta Shines at 2024 Travvy Awards with Seven Prestigious Nominations

Puerto Vallarta, the jewel of Mexico's Pacific coast, has once again proven its excellence in the global tourism sector by securing seven prestigious nominations at the 2024 Travvy Awards. This remarkable achievement underscores the city's status as a premier destination, celebrated for its diverse offerings, exceptional hospitality, and vibrant cultural experiences.

The 2024 Travvy Awards, organized by travAlliancemedia, are among the most esteemed recognitions in the travel industry, honoring the best in global travel and tourism. This year, Puerto Vallarta has been nominated in the following categories: