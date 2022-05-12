Puerto Vallarta signs letter of intent to receive assistance from U.S to reduce violence

USAID will provide technical assistance for the implementation of activities and programs focused mainly on the prevention of homicides.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the mayors of the municipalities of Guadalajara, Zapopan, El Salto, Tlaquepaque, Tlajomulco, Tonalá, and Puerto Vallarta signed a letter of intent with the aim of establishing commitments and collaboration ties, aimed at building a security and civil justice strategy.

With the signing of this document, USAID will provide technical assistance for the implementation of activities and programs focused on preventing and reducing violence and homicides in the municipalities.

All this with the National Model of Police and Civic Justice, which allows early, transparent and effective attention to administrative faults and solutions to community conflicts. USAID will also strengthen institutions with restructuring plans that respond to the particular needs of each region.

The municipalities participating in the signing of the letter of intent, including Puerto Vallarta, will facilitate multisectoral coordination, with evidence-informed strategies that allow the security plan to be strengthened, as well as carry out periodic evaluations to increase institutional capacity, and, with it, have better processes in the administration of civic justice.

Carlos Villaseñor Franco, president of Coparmex Jalisco, highlighted the importance of the employers’ confederation being the observer. Coparmex or Confederación Patronal de la República Mexicana is the Mexican Employers’ Association.

“Appreciating the trust that USAID has had in our institution to follow up on this initiative, which will certainly strengthen the prevention actions carried out by the municipalities through a model of civic justice; I recognize the work and commitment that the municipal mayors have put into this issue, which is one of the most painful for any municipality, company or person; therefore, the continuity and involvement of the private sector and civil society organizations will be key to obtaining positive results and, above all, follow-up”, he pointed out.

The agreement will seek to move from a punitive model to a preventive approach, with particular emphasis on civic justice.

The key axes of the plan

Generate mechanisms for articulating efforts between authorities, civil society, and the private sector, thus generating greater confidence in institutions

Reduce the likelihood that the number of at-risk young people will be incarcerated.

Improve coordination between authorities.

On the municipal side, the following will apply:

To facilitate the follow-up, a link will have to be named

Generate the conditions to facilitate multisectoral coordination

Show openness to the evaluation and monitoring of their strategies.

Encourage training and strategic activities

USAID will provide technical assistance to the extent available resources and will design support plans based on the needs of the institutional context of each municipality. The letter will be valid for two years and may modify its length or content, with prior agreement of the parties.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN