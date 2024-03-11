Puerto Vallarta Starts 2024 With a Decline of Cruise Passengers

Puerto Vallarta, a prime destination for international cruisers, has experienced a noticeable drop in cruise ship passenger arrivals in the first two months of 2024 compared to the same timeframe last year. According to the latest figures released by the Administration of the National Port System (ASIPONA) of Puerto Vallarta, the city welcomed over 122,000 passengers via 43 international cruise ships during January and February of this year.

