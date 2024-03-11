Puerto Vallarta Investigating The Fifth Murder of a Woman So Far This Month

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – The Jalisco State Prosecutor's Office has commenced investigations under the feminicide protocol for the fifth time this March, following the discovery of a deceased woman in Puerto Vallarta. The alarming sequence of events underscores a troubling trend of violence against women in the region.

>> SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWS ON WHATSAPP CHANNELS HERE (FROM YOUR CELL PHONE!)<<

Subscribers support this independent news site.