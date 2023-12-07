Puerto Vallarta to Host Inaugural Christmas Parade Amidst December Festival Celebrations

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is gearing up for an unprecedented festive season with the announcement of its First Christmas Parade, scheduled for Wednesday, December 13. This grand event is part of the December festival slated to run from December 9 to 31.

Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, the director of Tourism and Economic Development, alongside Luis Jesús Escoto Martínez, director of the IVC; Cecilio López Fernández, head of Markets; and Ana Topete Álvarez, head of marketing for Markets and coordinator of the event, shared insights into this vibrant celebration at a recent . . .

