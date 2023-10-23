Puerto Vallarta to Host Tenth Edition of Pacific Games, A National Sports Extravaganza

Puerto Vallarta, renowned for its pristine beaches and vibrant cultural scene, is again stepping into the limelight as a hub for sports tourism. The city is gearing up to host the tenth edition of the Pacific Games from November 17 to 19. This premier sporting event will draw over 200 CrossFit enthusiasts across Mexico and other countries.

The Pacific Games encompass a multi-disciplinary approach, integrating elements of athletics, gymnastics, swimming, Olympic lifts, and cardiovascular endurance activities. Competitors can demonstrate their prowess in these diverse categories, offering a comprehensive athletic experience.

The Agustín Flores

