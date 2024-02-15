Puerto Vallarta to Host the Fiestas de Mayo Festival 2024

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is gearing up for the eagerly anticipated Fiestas de Mayo Festival, set to take place from May 16th to June 2nd, 2024. Now in its third consecutive year, the festival will be held at the Explanada Vallarta, conveniently located near the International Convention Center (CIC) of Puerto Vallarta, promising an accessible and vibrant venue for the festivities.

