PGA Brings Golf Back to Puerto Vallarta With The Third Mexico Open at Vidanta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, a highlight event in Mexico and Latin America known for its outstanding combination of social, culinary, and sports experiences, is swiftly approaching, with only 32 days remaining until the championship winner is announced. Scheduled to occur from February 22 to 25, this prestigious PGA TOUR event will be hosted at the Vidanta Vallarta golf course within the Vidanta Nuevo Vallarta resort.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.