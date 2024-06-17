Puerto Vallarta to Host XIII International Tourism Summit AMPI 2024

Fire Erupts at Buenaventura Hotel in Puerto Vallarta: 100 Evacuated as Precaution

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – Fire continues to be a significant concern in Puerto Vallarta, with another incident recorded in the early hours of Friday. This time, the blaze broke out in the kitchen of the Buenaventura Hotel, located on Nicaragua Street in the bustling 5 de Diciembre neighborhood. The fire was reported early Friday morning,…