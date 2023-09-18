Puerto Vallarta to Participate in National Civil Protection Day Earthquake Drill – September 19

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As part of the annual observance of the National Civil Protection Day in Mexico on September 19, the city of Puerto Vallarta is set to participate in a national macro drill at 11:00 a.m. The initiative, helmed by the National Civil Protection System, aims to foster preparedness for large-scale incidents and identify areas that require improvement.

The exercise, spearheaded locally by the first commander of the North Coast Region of Civil Protection and Firefighters of the State of Jalisco, Adrián Bobadilla García, is more than just a routine drill . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.