Puerto Vallarta to Participate in National Civil Protection Day Earthquake Drill – September 19

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - As part of the annual observance of the National Civil Protection Day in Mexico on September 19, the city of Puerto Vallarta is set to participate in a national macro drill at 11:00 a.m. The initiative, helmed by the National Civil Protection System, aims to foster preparedness for large-scale incidents and identify areas that require improvement.
The exercise, spearheaded locally by the first commander of the North Coast Region of Civil Protection and Firefighters of the State of Jalisco, Adrián Bobadilla García, is more than just a routine drill . . .
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.