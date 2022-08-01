Puerto Vallarta tourism remains steady throughout the year; most visitors from U.S. and Canada

Puerto Vallarta in 2022 has already exceeded the figures for 2019 in tourism, the year before the atypical influx due to the health contingency of 2020 and 2021 and one of the records where a significant number of visitors had appeared.
According to the head of the municipal direction of Tourism, Ludwig Estrada Virgen, for this year the tourist influx, occupation, and, in general, the economic benefit in the beach tourist destination in Jalisco were exceeded.
“We no longer compare ourselves with 2020, nor with 2021, we are comparing ourselves with 2019, because it was one of the best years, and 2022 has exceeded the tourist influx, the occupation, and the economic spill, because there has not been the low season this year.”
Before 2020, the low season on the Jalisco coast began in April when there were 40% occupancies in hotels, however, for this year, there was an occupation of 80 percent (%).
Estrada Virgen highlighted that, in the current summer vacations, hotel occupancy is important, reporting full rooms, in addition, conventions are planned for October, in addition to the increase in the arrival of international flights.
The United States and Canada are the international destinations that send the most flights to the beaches of western Mexico, however, the United Kingdom and the Manchester and London airports also report arrivals, with 20,000 people arriving every weekend. Foreigners make up 40% of Puerto Vallarta’s tourism industry.
