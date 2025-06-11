Puerto Vallarta unveils rescue project for Isla Cuale

Puerto Vallarta mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González reveals a rescue project for Isla Cuale that includes containment walls, new walkways, lighting, and vendor regulation to preserve this urban forest and cultural landmark.

Puerto Vallarta mayor Luis Ernesto Munguía González has launched a comprehensive rescue project for Isla Cuale, aiming to strengthen its infrastructure and regulate commercial activity on the river island that divides Centro from the Zona Romántica.

The island, born in 1926 when floodwaters split the Río Cuale into twin channels, has long been a favorite spot for both visitors and locals. Originally called Santa Clara and later known as Isla de los Niños, it once featured children’s play areas; today it hosts the city’s archaeology museum and cultural workshops amid verdant pathways.

Munguía González says the project will build new containment walls around the island’s perimeter to address erosion and landslides that threaten vendors and pedestrians. He noted that past floods undermined stability in key sectors, risking both property and public safety.

In addition to structural repairs, the plan calls for expanded walkways on the island’s upper section and along its sides. These thoroughfares will feature modern lighting, benches, and urban-style accessories to improve accessibility and comfort for park users.

The administration will also enforce existing concession rules to curb unauthorized expansions by craft vendors and restaurants. Narrow corridors choked by stalls will be cleared to restore open public space. Munguía González emphasized that all concessions must follow legal agreements and respect designated areas.

“Mesa de diálogo con los locatarios nos permitirá atender licencias y normativas pendientes,” the mayor said. He stressed the need to dignify the island, maintain steady communication with concessionaires, and guarantee that every commercial space complies with municipal regulations.

To protect visitors from landslides, the project’s first phase will reinforce embankments using durable concrete and rock barriers. These containment measures aim to shield both the island’s heritage structures and the people who work and stroll there.

Looking ahead, the city plans to integrate Isla del Cuale into Puerto Vallarta’s urban forest network. By preserving its architecture and natural setting, the rescue project seeks to balance modernization with the island’s historic charm.

Construction is scheduled to begin in late summer 2025, pending final permit approvals. City officials expect the first segment of new walkways and containment walls to open by early 2026, giving tourists and residents a safer, more vibrant riverside oasis.