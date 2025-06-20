Puerto Vallarta Weather and Mexico Weather Nationwide Forecast June 20 2025

Rain is expected in Puerto Vallarta on June 20, 2025, while Mexico faces torrential rains in several states and extreme heat in the north.

Puerto Vallarta: Wet Skies and Cautious Roads

Puerto Vallarta is waking up to rain this Friday, June 20, with light to moderate precipitation expected throughout the day. If you’re heading out early, expect damp streets and slippery conditions. At dawn, temperatures will hover around 25°C (77°F) with soft north-northwesterly winds blowing at about 6 km/h—gentle enough to go unnoticed but important to keep in mind while on the road. Drivers are advised to take it slow and allow extra braking distance.

By the afternoon, the sun will warm things up to a toasty 29°C (85°F), though the heat comes paired with a 94% chance of continued rainfall. Umbrellas and covered patios will be your best friends. If you’re planning to drive during this period, remain vigilant as sudden showers could reduce visibility and increase road slickness.

As night falls, the temperature will return to 25°C (77°F), but with a 100% chance of rain, dry pavement will be a rarity. The winds remain light, but waterlogged streets and pooled rainwater could make for risky driving conditions, so slow down and drive defensively.

Looking ahead to Saturday, June 21, the rain isn’t letting up. The day is forecast to begin muggy, with temperatures starting at 27°C. Expect persistent light to moderate rain all day and into the night, with chances near 100% for most periods. Temperatures will rise to 28°C (83°F) in the afternoon before dipping again to 25°C at night. Winds will stay calm, but the damp atmosphere may impact outdoor activities and travel.

Despite the wet conditions, it’s a good idea to keep moving—light physical activity indoors or under cover can help maintain health even when the weather discourages more ambitious plans.

Nationwide in Mexico: Torrential Rains, Dangerous Heat, and Strong Winds

Across the country, Mexico is grappling with intense weather patterns today. Torrential rains are hammering San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, and Veracruz, accompanied by waves reaching up to 3.5 meters along coastal regions. These storms pose risks of flash flooding, rising river levels, landslides, and significant travel disruption.

Inland, states like Jalisco and Chiapas face heavy rains due to humid air masses moving in from the Pacific Ocean. Meanwhile, very heavy rainfall is falling over Oaxaca, Guerrero, Michoacán, and Colima. The Gulf Coast isn’t spared either, with major rainfall and strong gusts affecting Veracruz, Tabasco, and other parts of the region.

Heavy rainfall extends throughout the Central and Northern Tablelands, where places like Tlaxcala, Guanajuato, and Querétaro are forecast to receive very heavy rain that could disrupt transportation and trigger landslides in mountainous areas. Mexico City is also experiencing storms, with the Valley of Mexico bracing for heavy afternoon showers and lightning activity. Temperatures in the capital are expected to range from 12°C to 21°C (54°F to 70°F).

Meanwhile, northern Mexico is facing the opposite problem: extreme heat. Temperatures are soaring beyond 45°C (113°F) in northeastern Baja California and eastern Sonora. Chihuahua, Sinaloa, and Durango are also in the grip of a lingering heat wave, though forecasters expect relief starting Saturday.

In tandem with the heat, strong winds are blowing across the north and east of the country, with gusts up to 70 km/h and frequent dust storms in Baja California, Chihuahua, Coahuila, and Nuevo León. Wind advisories also extend to the southern Gulf and Yucatán Peninsula, where tropical air currents are adding instability.

Along the Pacific Coast, Tropical Depression Erick has weakened into a low-pressure remnant and no longer poses a cyclone threat. However, its residual moisture is adding to the heavy rain conditions in Jalisco, Colima, and surrounding states.

Regional Weather Highlights:

  • Northwest (Baja California, Sonora): Dry with extreme heat and high winds. Dust storms are likely.
  • North Pacific (Sinaloa, Durango): Heavy rains expected with possible flooding and hail. High temperatures continue.
  • Central Pacific (Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán): Thunderstorms and lightning with intense rain likely. Exercise caution near rivers and hillsides.
  • South Pacific (Oaxaca, Chiapas, Guerrero): Very heavy rainfall with flash flooding risks. Coastal wind gusts up to 60 km/h.
  • Gulf Coast (Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Tabasco): Torrential rains, high coastal waves, and risk of river overflows.
  • Yucatán Peninsula (Campeche, Quintana Roo, Yucatán): Hot and stormy—expect heavy rain and gusty winds in coastal regions.
  • Central Mexico (Mexico City, State of Mexico): Cold morning fog and afternoon storms with localized flooding possible.
  • Northern Highlands (Chihuahua, Coahuila, Zacatecas): Torrential rains mixed with extreme heat and strong winds.

Today’s contrast between torrential rain and blistering heat exemplifies the diverse and often extreme nature of Mexico’s summer weather. From flood warnings in the east to heat advisories in the north, citizens are encouraged to stay updated with official advisories and take precautions when traveling or planning outdoor activities.

