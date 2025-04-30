Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast for April 30, 2025

Puerto Vallarta residents can expect a mostly cloudy Wednesday, with scattered clouds giving way to brief moments of sunshine throughout April 30. Early risers will feel a gentle start as temperatures build from a mild 23 °C (73 °F) at dawn to 27 °C (81 °F) by mid-morning. Light west-northwesterly breezes around 12 km/h should keep the humidity from feeling oppressive while still allowing for a comfortable waterfront stroll or a quick coffee run along the Malecón.

Late morning into the early afternoon, the mercury edges higher, peaking near 29 °C (84 °F . . .