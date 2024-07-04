Puerto Vallarta Welcomes 267,000 Cruise Ship Passengers Between January and May 2024

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco - The bustling port city of Puerto Vallarta has once again proven its status as a premier destination for sea travelers, with an impressive 267,000 passengers transported on 90 cruise ships between January and May 2024. This surge in tourism has generated an estimated revenue of $22 million, marking a significant economic boost for the region.
