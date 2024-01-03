Puerto Vallarta Welcomes Double Cruise Ship Arrival in the New Year

January 3, 2024

In a promising start to the year, Puerto Vallarta saw the simultaneous arrival of two cruise ships on Tuesday, signaling a positive outlook for the city's bustling tourism industry.

Early in the morning, the Navigator of the Seas, a vessel from the renowned Royal Caribbean line, and the opulent Regent, part of the Seven Seas line, graced Puerto Vallarta's harbor with their presence. These two vessels brought with them a multitude of tourists eager to explore the charming coastal city, with each ship docking at separate piers, specifically Piers 2 and 3.

The . . .

