Puerto Vallarta will be celebrating its 102 Anniversary at home

Given the growing cases of Covid-19 in Puerto Vallarta, the celebration for the 102 Anniversary of the city has been canceled.

Arturo Dávalos Peña, Mayor of Puerto Vallarta, pointed out due to the isolation measures established by the federal, state, and municipal government, the annual May 31 celebration cannot proceed this year.

This celebration is held on the occasion of the celebration of the anniversary of Puerto Vallarta, which meets 102 as a municipality and 52 as a city, however, with the pandemic, this year the event cannot be held, nor can the Puerto Vallarta Awards be presented as is tradition.

“We find it difficult to carry out various administrative acts that are found in our municipal regulations, such as the celebration that is held annually on May 31 to mark the anniversary of the municipality and the city […],” Dávalos Peña wrote in a statement.

He pointed out that the Puerto Vallarta Awards may not be awarded either since the Council that determines who are the individuals or legal entities that are entitled to this award must first meet, and then the municipal council accepts or rejects said election.

“All of the above cannot be executed because they are acts that must be carried out in person, which, undoubtedly, when executed, would put the lives and integrity of the attendees at risk,” added the mayor.

Regarding the ordinary session of the Puerto Vallarta City Council this month, the first mayor mentions that, given the increase in cases of Coronavirus in the city, the most appropriate thing is to carry out the session virtually.

However, the mayor mentioned that to date there is no issue that can’t be dealt with under this type of session, and any other type of session, which could put the lives of any of the attendees at risk.