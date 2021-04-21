JetBlue announced today that during the first quarter of 2022 it will begin to operate regular flights between the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York (JFK) and the Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport in Puerto Vallarta.

Puerto Vallarta will be JetBlue’s third destination in Mexico after Cancun and San José del Cabo, and, number 35 in Latin America and the Caribbean, although it’s expected that more routes will be announced in the region by the end of the year.

“We are delighted to have been selected as a JetBlue City for 2022. Puerto Vallarta’s offer of year-round sunshine, plenty of beaches with ocean-to-mountain views, and authentic and inclusive experiences provide an ideal getaway for a wide range of travelers looking for a safe and easily accessible tropical destination,” said Luis Villaseñor, Director General of Tourism for Puerto Vallarta.

“The New York metropolitan area is an incredibly important source market and JetBlue’s decision to launch a route from JFK to Puerto Vallarta recognizes the destination’s continued appeal among American travelers while providing the opportunity to welcome those who visit for the first time in the New Year,” he added.

For next summer, Puerto Vallarta will receive 194 weekly flights from 17 cities in the United States by American Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Delta, Frontier, Spirit, Sun Country, United, and Southwest Airlines.