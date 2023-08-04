Puerto Vallarta Will Experience More Intense Rains as Hurricane Expected to Develop Off Jalisco Coast

August 4, 2023
,

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - The Pacific Coast of Mexico is expecting more rainfall ranging from Chiapas to Nayarit, including Jalisco, as extensive cloud cover prevails. The weather condition is compounded by the looming threat of another cyclone, forecasted to traverse close to the coast.

Renowned meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López stated that tropical wave number 18 is merging with a low-pressure center over the Gulf and Isthmus of Tehuantepec. This merging is causing an extensive area of clouds and precipitation affecting all Pacific coastal states from Chiapas to Nayarit. The meteorologist warned of possible violent . . .

