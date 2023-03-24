Puerto Vallarta will host ELLA International Lesbian Festival

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Puerto Vallarta will host for the first time the ELLA International Lesbian Festival event, a multicultural and cosmopolitan gathering for the international community of LGBTIQ women.
Puerto Vallarta has become a tourist paradise of inclusion, respect, and hospitality for the entire LGBTIQ community. Therefore, from May 18 to 21, 2023, a revolutionary and different event will take place that will have a program exclusively for the LGBTIQ women’s community, carefully designed to accommodate a wide variety of activities.
The event will include ELLA Talks conferences, the Entrepreneurs Forum, Business Networking, and a Queer Catwalk, in addition to concerts and parties on the beach with DJs and guest artists from Australia, Canada, the United States, and Mexico, are some of the events that will take place in the city.
“We are very excited to host the ELLA International Lesbian Festival, an event for diverse women who will use the Port as a safe space to show their multicultural agenda for the empowerment of the LGBTIQ community. We firmly believe that these festivals inspire and celebrate all women, which is why Puerto Vallarta works together with different organizations in favor of inclusion, which has made it the leading beach destination in Latin America for the entire community and the second to international level after Tel Aviv”, indicated Luis Villaseñor, director of the Public Trust for Tourism Promotion and Advertising of the Municipality of Puerto Vallarta.
This edition brings together international personalities such as Brihony Dawson, singer and sports commentator from Australia; DJ Nhieva and Nikky Folk, from Montreal, Canada; and from Los Angeles California, DJ Les Ortíz and the singer Lady Zen. In addition, there will be a duo of talented singers, DJs, and producers Brolorizo.
In ELLA Talks, there will be talks to empower and learn the stories of renowned Mexican activists, with the participation of Saskia Niño de Rivera, co-founder of Reinserta; Ophelia Pastrana, youtuber and trans activist; Dr. Lu Ciccia, an expert in gender studies; and the sexologist and youtuber, Laura Salazar.
The parties and concerts are filled with Mexican talent with the singer La Van Bichioli; Eliza Sonrisas and La Kikis; in addition to the guest DJs Panchita Peligro, from CDMX; and DJ Ansiedad, from Guadalajara, Jalisco.
The Forum of Entrepreneurs will have the presence of the Mexican soccer player Janelly Farías; Dr. Daniela Muñoz, activist and founder of @transalud; Delia González, creator of the famous Mexican handmade jewelry brand; and the architect Montserrat Pueblita, director of the resource center at Gensler, the famed design and architecture agency in San Francisco, California. The ELLA Mexico Entrepreneurs Forum aims to share the experience of successful women in the professional area, as a framework for the LBTQ+ business brunch. An opportunity to promote LGBTIQ+ women’s companies from different parts of Mexico and the world.
The catwalk and gala cocktail of the Queer Fashion Show (which was previously held in Mérida with the designer Carla Fernández) this year will have as guests the renowned Mexican brands Pineda Covalín and Delia Gonzalez, and it will be the only event open to the public, after reservation, in order to promote fashion designs for diverse people.
