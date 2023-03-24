Puerto Vallarta seeks to strengthen its title as ‘Friendliest City in the World’

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Seeking to prove itself as the “Friendliest City in the World”, the municipal government, through the Business Development Subdirectorate of the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development, began the ‘Diploma for a friendlier Vallarta’, aimed at department heads, supervisors, managers, business owners, and businesses in this tourist destination.

The project, which has been being designed since last year, in collaboration with the Association of Human Resources Executives of Bahía de Banderas and Costa Alegre, and the Institute of Training for Work (IDEFT) of the state of Jalisco, will last 40 contact hours in the classroom, taught once a month with a duration of 4 hours per session, in addition to online sessions.

The inauguration of this training was in charge of the councilor Pablo Ruperto Gómez Andrade, who highlighted that the diploma is interesting from the name, since Puerto Vallarta enjoys the distinction of being not only a very friendly city, but also a beautiful one. Fortunately for those who live here, it is important to continue showing that kindness to visitors from the role that each person plays.

The Director of Tourism and Economic Development, Christian Salvador Preciado Cázares, pointed out the importance of having this type of graduate, to create awareness and a culture of belonging of employees towards companies. “Puerto Vallarta has been characterized for being a friendly destination and for good service to visitors, and that concerns us as a government, giving the tools to companies and their collaborators, to be able to provide a good service and for tourists to recommend us, because the best promotion is the one that is given by word of mouth”.

Martha Ibarra Amarillas, deputy director of Business Development, emphasized that this diploma seeks to endorse the distinction of the friendliest city in the world that has been given to Puerto Vallarta for more than two decades. “This project aims to raise awareness among company employees of the importance of service, of attention to our national and foreign visitors, to achieve a greater sense of belonging to the Puerto Vallarta brand, and therefore to the brand of the companies they represent. That tourism can take that kindness from the people”.

Raúl Villavicencio, President of the Training Committee of the Association of Human Resources Executives of Bahía de Banderas and Costa Alegre, said he was proud to be part of the organization and execution of this project, an extensive diploma course that is well worth highlighting, which it contemplates issues that will serve everyone, not only at work, but also personally, by acquiring knowledge, leadership tools, and recognizing the different generational levels that exist in the port to provide adequate care and service to its visitors.

Councilor Carla Verenice Esparza Quintero, president of the City Council’s Tourism and Economic Development Commission, congratulated the organizers and participants of this course, and highlighted the importance of continuing to be a friendly city, which has been part of the success of this tourist destination, for which reason she promised to continue managing more support so that these trainings that benefit the port continue to be given.

Mario Neri, a member of the Association of Human Resources Executives, began the work on this diploma course, with the theme “The Culture of Service from Plato’s point of view.”

Among the guests were also the councilor María Elena Curiel Preciado, Adriana García Saraco, in charge of the Direction of the Institute of Training for Work (IDEFT) in Puerto Vallarta; Jesús Palacios, President of the Association of Urban Estates, as well as some directors of the City Council.

