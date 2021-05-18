Puerto Vallarta will host the Beach Volleyball Youth Championship 2021, to be held from May 28 to 30 on the beach of Holi, with the confirmed attendance of more than 110 teams from around Mexico, who will be competing in the Under 15, Under 17 and Under 20 categories.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

Organizer, Laura Almaral, thanked the support of the city and sponsors that make this sporting event possible, which was originally the Mexican Open, but converted into a Youth Championship.

“It is historical, it is the first time that a Youth Championship of all categories has been brought to Vallarta, 18 states of the republic have already been confirmed, the best in Mexico that will be the future; there are the U20 categories and that from here they will advance to the National Games that will be in the month of June”, she pointed out.

A stadium and 5 courts will be set up on the Holi beach, where all the sanitary measures established by the Ministry of Health will be followed. Entry will be free during the three days of the competition.

On Friday 28, there will be a qualification so that the teams that are not already placed in each category, can obtain one of the 4 remaining places, so that each category in the female and male categories, is played with 12 teams under a system of groups of all against all, and later, a crossover system. On Saturday, the competitions will start at 9 in the morning and the finals will be played on Sunday.

On behalf of CODE Jalisco, Gustavo Fong Patiño, Director of Municipal Sports, indicated that this new normal calls for promoting sport as a tool for social, economic reactivation, and in the case of Vallarta, tourism. He also added that the capacity of attendees will be authorized prior to the competition by the Board of Health, according to the evaluation of health in the state.

This press conference was also attended by the director of the Municipal Sports Council (COMUDE), José Amador Hernández Madrigal, and Christian Gómez Loranca, head of the Jalisco Beach Tourism Directorate.