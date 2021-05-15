Puerto Vallarta News Brief with Felipe Álvarez – May 15, 2021

This week, César Guadalupe Chávez Medrano became the hero of Puerto Vallarta when he saved a girl from drowning. Unfortunately, he passed away after not being able to save himself. The 48-year-old man was walking on Playa Los Muertos when he saw a girl drowning and acted to save her life. César was able to save the young girl’s life but was swept back out to sea before he could save himself.

READ FULL STORY: https://www.vallartadaily.com/waiter-dies-in-puerto-vallarta-while-saving-a-girl-from-drowning/

Puerto Vallarta deactivated the atmospheric alert in the city that was put into place last week due to fires in the mountain areas of Puerto Vallarta. According to the Government of Jalisco, the fire has already been eradicated in the San Clemente area, after more than 100 days of fire and 600 hectares affected.

READ FULL STORY: https://www.vallartadaily.com/atmospheric-alert-deactivated-in-puerto-vallarta/

Mexico forecasts up to 39 named storms for the 2021 hurricane season, with an above-average rainy season after the earliest named storm on record formed last week. For the Pacific coast of Mexico, the predict 14 to 20 named systems, of which 7 to 10 will be tropical storms, three to five category 1 or 2 hurricanes, and four to five major storms category 3 or above.

READ FULL STORY: https://www.vallartadaily.com/they-forecast-up-to-39-named-cyclones-for-mexico-this-year/