Puerto Vallarta Will Run Out of Water and Tourism and Investments Will Dry Up Without Action

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) — The alarm bells of a potential water shortage have been ringing in Puerto Vallarta for decades. Industry experts have long predicted that the coastal city, abundant with rivers and streams, may run dry due to a lack of infrastructure to harvest rainwater.

The absence of a dam, especially in the upper part of the Cuale or in the Ameca River, has been a point of concern for the last 50 years. Despite the urgent need for such infrastructure, the substantial investment required has deterred both federal and state governments from committing to the project.

