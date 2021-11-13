Puerto Vallarta wins four categories at the Travvy Awards

The United States tourism industry awarded Puerto Vallarta in four categories with the Travvy Awards 2021. Known as the “Academy Awards of the travel industry”, with first places in Best Tourism Office in Mexico, Culinary Destination of Mexico, and Honeymoon Destination of Mexico, and second place in Best Destination in Mexico.
The seventh edition of the Travvy Awards took place Thursday at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida and was organized by Northstar Travel Group.
Present at the headquarters to receive the awards, the general director of the Tourism Trust, Luis Antonio Villaseñor Nolasco, stated that “today Puerto Vallarta celebrates and appreciates the recognition by the tourism industry in the United States for awarding this city in the Travvy Awards 2021 in four categories ”.
Regarding the recognition of Fidetur, he pointed out that “it is a great team of professionals dedicated and committed to their city so that together with the tourism sector and as a team we can give life to our port, as well as a source of work for many families from Vallarta to give their hearts and smiles to the millions of visitors who today honor us with their vote of confidence; This is a recognition that every day with their effort and sweat make this city a great destination despite challenges such as this pandemic, today Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is a national and international reference in the management of this crisis; as our governor has said, this is an act of individual responsibility and it translates into everything and that is why Puerto Vallarta and Jalisco are a reference and an example ”.
Receiving one of Travvy’s statuettes is considered a great honor in the travel industry, and more than 270 awards were presented at this year’s ceremony. The Travvy Awards have become such an important part of the industry thanks in part to the winners being selected by travel consultants and agents who have direct knowledge of each nominated category, company, and organization.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here
The ceremony was sponsored by Allianz Partners, as well as ALG Vacations, Air Canada, American Queen Voyages, Enterprise Holdings, Hotel Xcaret, Palladium, Puerto Vallarta, RIU, and Riviera Nayarit.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Hotels in Puerto Vallarta will operate at 100% The tourism industry in Puerto Vallarta will increase its capacity, an example is that hotels will be able to operate at 100% of their occupancy. The decrease in infections by Covid-19 in the destination prompted the decision of the Jalisco Health Board to increase capacities; which will be favorable for the tourist and economic recovery.…
- Puerto Vallarta wins four categories at the Travvy Awards The United States tourism industry awarded Puerto Vallarta in four categories with the Travvy Awards 2021. Known as the “Academy Awards of the travel industry”, with first places in Best Tourism Office in Mexico, Culinary Destination of Mexico, and Honeymoon Destination of Mexico, and second place in Best Destination in Mexico. The seventh edition of…
- Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel delivers food to needy people in Nayarit In the early hours of Wednesday, November 10, reports revealed that the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG) delivered food to the population of Tuxpan, in Nayarit. The food donations are attributed to two individuals known as El Fresa and El 010, alleged operators of the criminal organization in that area of the state. There were…
- Demand for COVID-19 tests in Puerto Vallarta has dropped 80% in recent weeks The tests to detect Covid-19 in the Laboratory of the University Center of the Coast decreased 80 percent, according to Doctor Juan Ignacio Torres Velázquez, Chief of the Department of Medical Sciences of the CUCosta. The doctor assured that for several weeks the application of the PCR test has decreased, however, the care brigade is…
- Puerto Vallarta will host Mexico Open as first PGA Tour in Mexico The Mexico Open will be part of the PGA Tour schedule for the first time, offering a $7.3 million purse next spring in Puerto Vallarta. The Mexico Open will be at Vidanta Vallarta near the Pacific coast on April 28 to May 1 with a field of 132 players that guarantees at least four spots…