Puerto Vallarta wins four categories at the Travvy Awards

The United States tourism industry awarded Puerto Vallarta in four categories with the Travvy Awards 2021. Known as the “Academy Awards of the travel industry”, with first places in Best Tourism Office in Mexico, Culinary Destination of Mexico, and Honeymoon Destination of Mexico, and second place in Best Destination in Mexico.

The seventh edition of the Travvy Awards took place Thursday at the Miami Beach Convention Center in Florida and was organized by Northstar Travel Group.

Present at the headquarters to receive the awards, the general director of the Tourism Trust, Luis Antonio Villaseñor Nolasco, stated that “today Puerto Vallarta celebrates and appreciates the recognition by the tourism industry in the United States for awarding this city in the Travvy Awards 2021 in four categories ”.

Regarding the recognition of Fidetur, he pointed out that “it is a great team of professionals dedicated and committed to their city so that together with the tourism sector and as a team we can give life to our port, as well as a source of work for many families from Vallarta to give their hearts and smiles to the millions of visitors who today honor us with their vote of confidence; This is a recognition that every day with their effort and sweat make this city a great destination despite challenges such as this pandemic, today Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is a national and international reference in the management of this crisis; as our governor has said, this is an act of individual responsibility and it translates into everything and that is why Puerto Vallarta and Jalisco are a reference and an example ”.

Receiving one of Travvy’s statuettes is considered a great honor in the travel industry, and more than 270 awards were presented at this year’s ceremony. The Travvy Awards have become such an important part of the industry thanks in part to the winners being selected by travel consultants and agents who have direct knowledge of each nominated category, company, and organization.

The ceremony was sponsored by Allianz Partners, as well as ALG Vacations, Air Canada, American Queen Voyages, Enterprise Holdings, Hotel Xcaret, Palladium, Puerto Vallarta, RIU, and Riviera Nayarit.

